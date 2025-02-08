Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 21.36%.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 54.44 and a current ratio of 54.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LADR. B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

