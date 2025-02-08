KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 24,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 12,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 9.74% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

