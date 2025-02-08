Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Klépierre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13.

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

