Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 51.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,950. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

