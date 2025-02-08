Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $11.39 Million in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 264,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,388,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 5.46% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XPH opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

