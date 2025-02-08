Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,012 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock

KIE stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $819 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

