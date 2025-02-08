Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

TAP opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TAP

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.