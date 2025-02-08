Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $56.99 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MVFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MVFG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,120 shares during the period. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 120.90% of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF worth $56,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MVFG opened at $26.98 on Friday. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91.
About Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF
