Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $56.99 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MVFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MVFG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,120 shares during the period. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 120.90% of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF worth $56,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVFG opened at $26.98 on Friday. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91.

About Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF

The Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF (MVFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund follows an equally-weighted index composed of equity ETFs that demonstrate positive cash flow. The fund targets ETFs with global market exposure, including emerging markets, and can toggle to Treasury ETFs in cases of market downturn MVFG was launched on Mar 6, 2024 and is issued by Monarch.

