Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $17.81 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,224 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.