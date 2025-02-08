Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

LOW stock opened at $252.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

