Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,020 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $58.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

