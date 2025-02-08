Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Shares Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.72. 4,224,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,813,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Specifically, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 177,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 25,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.