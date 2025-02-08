Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after buying an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,007,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 932,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

