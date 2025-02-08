Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.39. 32,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 33,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.25. Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 256.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 81,678 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,068,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

