Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Posts Earnings Results

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Zacks reports. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Kenvue updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.440-1.469 EPS.
Kenvue Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE KVUE opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.
Kenvue Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.
Kenvue Company Profile
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
