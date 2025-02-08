Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Posts Earnings Results

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Zacks reports. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Kenvue updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.440-1.469 EPS.

Kenvue Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.