Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.49 and traded as high as C$7.07. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 774,269 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$124,440.00. Insiders have sold 166,270 shares of company stock worth $1,210,476 in the last 90 days. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

