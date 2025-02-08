JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lowered by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

