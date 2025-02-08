Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 1,901 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $245.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.24 and a 200 day moving average of $239.28. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.