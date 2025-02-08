Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

