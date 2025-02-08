Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $408.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.28 and its 200 day moving average is $384.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

