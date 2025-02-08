Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,164 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.90 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

