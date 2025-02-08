Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Increased by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Santori & Peters Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,268,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,022,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,213 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

