J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,008,406.28. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $42,670.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $41,040.00.

On Friday, January 31st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $41,490.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $40,880.00.

On Monday, January 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $40,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $42,860.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $42,060.00.

On Friday, January 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $40,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $37,980.00.

On Monday, January 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $37,630.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 66,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($15.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth about $3,794,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

