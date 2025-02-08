iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Raised by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $108.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.