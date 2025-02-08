iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IVE opened at $194.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

