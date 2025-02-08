iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
