iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.66. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $164.34 and a one year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.