iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 201.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,288 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,681,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $164.34 and a one year high of $200.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

