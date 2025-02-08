iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 59435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

