iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 59435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.