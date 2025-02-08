iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 5,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 14,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75.
About iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF
The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
