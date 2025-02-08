iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $115,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

