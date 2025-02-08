Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.2% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $522.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

