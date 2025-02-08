Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 870,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 291,205 shares.The stock last traded at $23.45 and had previously closed at $23.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,999 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,420,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 654,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 498,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,363,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

