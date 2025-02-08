Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 870,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 291,205 shares.The stock last traded at $23.45 and had previously closed at $23.46.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
