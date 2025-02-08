Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

PKB stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

