Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 211.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $582.98 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.96.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

