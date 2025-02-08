Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Trading Down 19.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) were down 19.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 1,109,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 836,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 12.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

