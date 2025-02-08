International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $252.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.45. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.53.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

