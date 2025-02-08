Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Earnings Results

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

