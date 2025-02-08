Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ICE opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

