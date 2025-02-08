Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

INTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,774. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

