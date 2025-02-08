Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

INTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,774. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.