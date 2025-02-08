Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.16 and last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 219413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

