Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 6,410 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $492,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,231,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,532,121.36. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PCOR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. 1,030,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,777. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -150.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,967 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,745,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,453,000 after buying an additional 1,098,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after buying an additional 2,670,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 128.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,267,000 after buying an additional 1,297,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

