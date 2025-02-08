Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells $115,688.70 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,719 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $115,688.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,702.40. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

