Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Announces Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.11%.
Ingles Markets Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.75.
Ingles Markets Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingles Markets
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ingles Markets
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.