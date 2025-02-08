Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Announces Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

