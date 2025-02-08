Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.84. 109,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,036,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Indonesia Energy Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.
About Indonesia Energy
Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Indonesia Energy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.