Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.84. 109,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,036,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Indonesia Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java.

Further Reading

