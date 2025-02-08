Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $34,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $255.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

