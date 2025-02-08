Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Up 25.9% – Here’s Why

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.42). Approximately 1,477,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 521,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

Ilika Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.13. The stock has a market cap of £58.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1,166.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ilika had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 230.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ilika plc will post -5.0199998 EPS for the current year.

About Ilika

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

