IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $230.81 and last traded at $230.51. Approximately 173,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 216,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.72.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.52.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 7.00%.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 7,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.32, for a total transaction of $2,053,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,831,822.12. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,389 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.37, for a total value of $3,188,556.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,958,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,492,093. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,359 shares of company stock worth $7,341,029. Insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 79.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IES by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,426,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

