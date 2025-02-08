Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.81 and traded as high as C$13.12. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$12.84, with a volume of 1,473,616 shares changing hands.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

