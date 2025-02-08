HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 39,627 shares.The stock last traded at $37.22 and had previously closed at $37.25.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

